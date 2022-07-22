The Collectivité helps students prepare for studies abroad | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint Martin is organizing the 8th edition of its “Successful Departure” operation in favor of the many students who are about to leave the territory, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the CCISM in Concordia.

Successful departure aims to accompany the new students of Saint Martin, to give them all the necessary information, in order to overcome the difficulties related to the installation in France or abroad. The teams of the Collectivité are present to give orientations on the student life and information on all that it is necessary to know when one settles far from home.

Meetings with students who have already settled in university cities will allow them to share their experiences and know-how and to help young students with their procedures. Practical life, mobility aids (grants), access to health care, access to transportation, housing, food and leisure activities will be the topics discussed during this day of practical information.

Successful Departure is part of a global approach of the Collectivité de Saint Martin in favor of student mobility. The Collectivité offers several support options, ranging from the annual territorial grant, which now amounts to €4400 (Bac+1/Bac+2) to €11400 (Doctorate), to help with the purchase of computer equipment and various advice. Academic support remains a priority for President Louis Mussington.

Registration for mobility assistance is done online on the community’s website:

www.com-saint-martin.fr – “Access to student grants” portal open from July 1 to August 15, 2022.

Future St. Martin students, come and get informed on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the CCISM in Concordia.

For any information, please contact the Collectivité de Saint Martin at 0590 87 61 63.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/22/the-collectivite-helps-students-prepare-for-studies-abroad/

