The Collectivité installs dumpsters on the beaches | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the celebration of the Easter holidays, the Collectivité of Saint-Martin informs the public of the installation of trash bins on the main public beaches used by campers.

The Collectivité wants to reassure the population by recalling that access to the public beaches, including the beaches under agreement with the Conservatoire du Littoral, for example Galion beach, is completely open and FREE for people wishing to picnic or camp.

Only the Réserve Naturelle is requesting a cleaning deposit from those who wish to camp on the protected islands such as Pinel and Tintamare (Flat Island). This deposit is refundable once occupants clean the site before departing the island.

As the Easter holiday weekend approaches, the Collectivité wanted to ensure an efficient placement of waste collection near the public beaches, traditionally occupied for picnics and camps.

4 additional trash bins of 10 m3 will be placed on the following beaches:

– At the entrance of Baie de l’Embouchure

– On Galion beach

– On Coconut Grove Beach

– On Grand Cayes beach in Cul-de-Sac

The trash bins will be available to the public from Wednesday April 13, 2022 to Tuesday April 19, 2022, and will be emptied daily.

Environment Department employees will be on the beaches to distribute garbage bags and raise public awareness of cleanliness.

The Collectivité of Saint-Martin, its elected officials and its staff wish you Happy Easter holidays.

