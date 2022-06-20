The Collectivité is recruiting 10 digital mediators | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the Civic Service scheme deployed on the territory in partnership with the State, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin is recruiting ten people. The deadline to send in your application is Friday, July 22, 2022.

The civic service positions are open to young people aged 16 to 25, and up to 30 for people with disabilities. The aim is to work as a digital mediator in the Maisons France Services run by the Collectivité in the priority neighborhoods of Orléans (5 positions) and Sandy Ground (5 positions).

The contract runs from September 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40668-prime-minister-silveria-e-jacobs-travels-to-aruba-for-four-country-consultation-meetings.html

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/20/the-collectivite-is-recruiting-10-digital-mediators/