The Collectivité launches night opening of the Civil State | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: In order to better serve the population, the Collectivité de Saint Martin is proposing to open the Civil State services at night, every Wednesday evening, until 7:00 p.m., starting Wednesday, June 8 and ending August 31, 2022.

The Collectivité wishes to facilitate the administrative procedures for users who wish to apply for identity documents and civil status certificates during the summer vacations.

The nights will start on Wednesday, June 8 and will end on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

