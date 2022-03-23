The Collectivité of St. Martin closes for mid-Lent | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Due to the anniversary of the Treaty of Concordia and mid-Lent, the services at the Collectivité of St. Martin will be closed on Wednesday, March 23, Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.

In case of emergencies, the service of titles (drivers license and registration) will be reachable by e-mail at servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr, or by phone at +590 690 88 21 66.

For more information, please visit the service’s page on the Collectivité’s website: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources

The services will reopen on Monday, March 28 at the usual times.

