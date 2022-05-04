The Collectivité puts a new tool in place to calculate taxes | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the 2021 income tax return campaign, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin is offering a new tool for taxpayers to calculate their taxes.

After the opening of its website dedicated to taxation, at the service of users since September 2021, the Directorate of Taxation of the Collectivity wishes to allow taxpayers to calculate the amount of their tax.

To do this, a calculator is now available online, from the homepage of the website dedicated to the taxation of Saint-Martin: https://www.impots-saint-martin.fr/

The Collectivité and the tax authorities hope to meet a frequently expressed need and to facilitate the process for taxpayers, who in the vast majority of cases will no longer need to contact the tax department to obtain or confirm a calculation. This service is already available.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin reminds that the 2021 income tax return campaign is currently underway. The deadline for filing returns with the tax authorities is Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

For any questions regarding IR21, taxpayers can:

– Access useful information and forms on the dedicated website: https://www.impots-saint-martin.fr.

– Contact the Tax Department:

– By email: cfip.sxm-pole.fiscal@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

– By phone: 0590 29 25 71 or 0590 87 71 75

– Through the website

– Go to the Maisons France Services (MFS) located in Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground where CFP agents will be on duty:

– Every Tuesday in May, at the MFS in Quartier d’Orléans from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm

– Every Friday in May from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the MFS in Sandy Ground. Users will also be able to obtain the forms in each MFS during the usual opening hours.

Pôle Fiscale agents are available to answer your questions. During the month of May, the Tax Center will be open every day from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

