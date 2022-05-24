The Collectivity is looking for reservists for the hurricane season | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is currently preparing, in partnership with the State services and the participants in the field for the next hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, 2022. In this context, the Collectivité is looking for volunteers willing to join the Territorial Civil Security Reserve (RTSC).

The Territorial Civil Security Reserve is a civic mobilization tool created by the law of August 13, 2004 (Civil Security Modernization Law). It is composed of volunteers, on a voluntary basis. These people make a commitment during the period of hurricane activity and are placed under the authority of the President of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin. The Major Risk Management Department of the Collectivité supervises these committed citizens, under the authority of the President. At present, about ten reservists are registered and the collectivity wishes to double the number of this group.

In a crisis situation, the reservists will be called upon to carry out various missions:

– Helping to shelter people exposed to risks (setting up cyclone shelters, welcoming disaster victims, helping with supplies, etc.).

– Assistance in the organization of road traffic in conjunction with the police

– Support for the evacuation of citizens in danger

Thanks to their good knowledge of their area of intervention, reservists will be able to contribute to the identification of sensitive persons and to the orientation of the assistance and reinforcements.

In a post-crisis situation, Reservists can contribute to

– Supporting affected residents and families,

– Cleaning and restoring property and equipment,

– Distribution of foodstuffs and donations

Throughout the year, the reservists remain attentive to the population and bring up the citizens’ questions concerning the risks, in order to allow the Collectivity to adapt its preventive action. They participate in the implementation of the Territorial Safety Plan of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, in particular by participating in crisis management exercises.

People wishing to join the territorial civil security reserve are invited to contact the Direction de la Prévention et à la Gestion des Risques Majeurs, at the Cité Administrative de Concordia, rue JJ FAYEL, or by e-mail : tpgrm@com-saint-martin.fr

