The Collectivity redoubles its efforts to collect sargassum | FAXINFO

CUL-DE-SAC: After a visit to the Cul-De-Sac site last Tuesday, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, visited the site again this Wednesday morning to discuss with the workers of Koole Contractors, a company requisitioned to assist the company Janky Environnement and GTM in the collection of sargassum and the cleaning of the pier area.

Considering that the sargassum presents both a danger to human health and paralyzes an economic sector related to tourism, noting the increase in the levels of hydrogen sulfide noted by the Regional Health Agency (ARS) in Cul-De-Sac and the warning messages issued in anticipation of massive stranding in the coming days, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivity, has decided to call upon Koole Contractors to assist Janky Environnement and GTM in the collection of sargassum in Cul-de-Sac Bay. Fabien Sésé, Secretary General of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, was also present, lending his support to the initiative taken by the Collectivité.

The President’s decree was signed on site on Wednesday 27 July at 9am for all parties. Ten days are planned for the operation in question with a daily budget of 2.750€. Thanks to the specialized mechanical machines owned by KooleContractors, the collaboration between the latter and Janky Environnement will allow the collection of sargassum stranded or floating in the Bay of Cul-De-Sac, a real recurrent plague. Florian Mioni, environmental engineer at the DEAL SXM explains that Janky will take care of the spreading by collecting the sargassum with sand. As for KooleContractors, the workers will remove the floating sargassum directly into the water with a skeleton bucket in order to lose less land, sargassum that will be taken directly to the waste disposal center. To be continued…

The post The Collectivity redoubles its efforts to collect sargassum appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/27/last-day-to-go-to-the-training-forum/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/27/the-collectivity-redoubles-its-efforts-to-collect-sargassum/