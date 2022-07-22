The Collectivity releases aid for livestock farmers during hot weather | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Executive Council of the Collectivité de Saint Martin has voted an exceptional aid to allow the territory’s livestock farmers to buy fodder, food and water for their cattle.

The hot weather and the drought that is currently affecting the territory have resulted in a shortage of water and feed for livestock since last May. As a result, farmers are obliged to make exceptional expenses for the purchase of fodder and concentrated feed for their animals.

The Collectivité de Saint Martin and its elected officials have taken the measure of these difficulties and wish to implement a specific device to help local farmers overcome these additional expenses, in accordance with the order of the Minister of Agriculture.

This aid amounts to 70% of the eligible expenses presented by the beneficiary and is capped for each breeder.

Cattle, sheep and horse breeders who are duly registered (with a valid livestock number) and who work in the territory of the Collectivité are eligible for this exceptional aid. The aid will be paid on presentation of invoices paid between May 1 and September 1, 2022.

With this measure, the collectivity of Saint Martin wishes to support the breeders of the territory and avoid that the livestock does not suffer from the consequences of the drought.

Submission of applications

The application form can be obtained from the delegation of economic development – Rue JJ Fayel in Concordia and on the website of the Collectivité: www.com-saint-martin.fr

