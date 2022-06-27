The Collectivity requests the removal of “suction” vehicles around the Marigot market | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité is launching a campaign to raise awareness among the owners of “sump” vehicles located around the Marigot market. It is being asked from these people to regularize the situation of these vehicles urgently and to move them because they represent a danger, in particular in period of hurricane.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, through the Commission of Urbanism, Land Affairs and the 50 geometric steps, is launching an awareness campaign for the owners of “sump” vehicles, often left abandoned on parking spaces around the market of Marigot.

These vehicles become storage places for all kinds of materials in the city center, they are mostly uninsured and without technical control. This situation goes against the elementary rules of safety, making these vehicles a danger on the public road.

The Collectivity therefore asks the owners to regularize their situation and to remove them as soon as possible.

As a reminder: The Highway Code provides for provisions against vehicles whose traffic or parking are in violation or compromise the safety or the rights of road users. It is a question of public peace and hygiene, of the aesthetics of the sites and of the normal use of roads open to traffic and parking spaces.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin thanks the persons concerned to act as soon as possible.

