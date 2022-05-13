The COM and LADOM partners for the mobility of the people of St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Thursday, May 12, 2022, President Louis Mussington met with the director of LADOM Guadeloupe, Ms. Kelly Guesde, as part of the installation of LADOM in the premises of the new local mission of Saint-Martin.

The opening of the local mission, in the Collectivité’s annex, Immeuble Evelina Halley, rue de Hollande in Marigot, is a major step forward for the territory and its youth. In addition to providing support to 16-25 year olds in terms of training and employment, the local mission plans to host a branch of the Agence de l’Outre-Mer pour la Mobilité (LADOM). This structure, which was previously based in Guadeloupe, has decided to recruit two people in order to establish a permanent presence on our territory and to support the mobility of the people of Saint Martin. Fanelie Mesle, LADOM’s manager for the Northern Islands, is working on this project, which will be effective soon.

As President Louis Mussington reminded us, “social action, in particular the support of youth, is a priority of the mandate”. Within the framework of the agreement signed on February 9, 2022 with LADOM, an envelope of 700,000€ is made available by the Collectivity and its partners to people eligible for territorial mobility schemes. Job seekers are entitled to assistance from LADOM through mobility, installation and accommodation grants. This additional assistance is provided to eligible job seekers based on social criteria (means testing).

LADOM also offers a territorial continuity assistance program for low-income individuals. This assistance consists of covering the cost of airfare between the French overseas territories and France, and is intended for people aged 18 and over.

Inaugurated on Tuesday, May 10, the Mission locale de Saint-Martin will gradually take off by supporting young people in their efforts to find employment. The physical presence of partners such as LADOM will facilitate the path of people wishing to benefit from public aid for mobility.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/13/the-com-and-ladom-partners-for-the-mobility-of-the-people-of-st-martin/

