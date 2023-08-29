The Compagnons Bâtisseurs launch a call for mutual aid | FAXINFO

Established since 2018 in the territory, the national association of Compagnons Bâtisseurs calls on the social and associative actors of St-Martin to get closer to the structure to bring up the possible needs of their beneficiaries and users in precarious situations.

The Compagnons Bâtisseurs are made up of volunteers, employees, volunteers and residents who share common values ​​in the same associative movement. The missions are multiple: the improvement of the habitat by the sites of self-rehabilitation accompanied and the loan of tools, the development of the networks of mutual assistance of proximity thanks to the collective animations and the workshops as well as the insertion by economic activity in the construction sector through integration and training projects intended to remove the barriers to employment for people in great difficulty. With more than 250 interventions since their arrival on the territory, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs intend to redouble their efforts so that the population of Saint-Martin in a precarious situation can benefit as much as possible from their support and their donations. By launching this appeal to all social actors and associations of Saint-Martin, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs hope to help as many people as possible. Social actors are therefore invited to approach the association to bring up the needs of their beneficiaries and users in difficulty in order to redistribute and use all the donations during various rehabilitation projects carried out among the most deprived inhabitants. Sanitary equipment, various furniture, construction and renovation materials: so much equipment to be redistributed to those who need it most. To do so, social actors can directly contact the Compagnons Bâtisseurs to list people in difficulty via a form (see info). The association would like to warmly thank the company R2D / Distribution, including Richard Decroocq and his team, for the many donations of materials and equipment for the most disadvantaged. This is not the first time that the company has supported the actions of the Companions, it had already supported the unifying project of the inter-associative carpentry competition last November. Faced with generous and committed local businesses, the leitmotif of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs then takes on its full meaning: “Solidarity, a project to be shared”. _VX

Info to obtain the beneficiary application form: 06 90 18 91 31 or 06 90 43 11 11

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-compagnons-batisseurs-lancent-un-appel-dentraide-2/