The Dark Side of Leadership: Shining the Light book to Launch in St. Maarten on April 12 | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–The Dark Side of Leadership: Shining the Light, co-authored by Brenda Maynard and Roslyn A. Douglas, will be officially launched in St. Maarten on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Paradise Hall in Cay Hill. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

The book, already recognized as an Amazon #1 Bestselling New Release, explores the often overlooked realities of leadership, including personal struggles, ethical challenges, and the internal growth required to lead with authenticity, courage, and integrity. According to the release, the work is intended to offer practical insight and real-world perspective for readers seeking a more honest and purposeful approach to leadership.

Maynard and Douglas draw on their experience and commitment to leadership development to present a book that encourages reflection, accountability, and transformation. The publication is released through Victorious Living Publishing and Walton Publishing House, both of which focus on producing work aimed at inspiring and empowering readers.

The launch event is expected to bring together leaders, professionals, and community members for an afternoon of discussion, reflection, and connection. Guests will be introduced to the book’s central message, take part in candid conversations on the realities of leadership, and have the opportunity to network with others interested in personal and professional growth.

In a joint statement included in the release, the authors said the book is about confronting the realities leaders face and turning those experiences into opportunities for growth and impact, while shining light on areas that are often left unaddressed.

The event will take place at Paradise Hall, Cay Hill, on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Persons seeking additional information or media inquiries may contact Brenda Maynard at +1-527-5809 or by email at brendiva@hotmail.com

Brenda Maynard, born in Dominica, has called Sint Maarten home since the age of three and also briefly lived in the Virgin Islands. With a career spanning 28 years in public service within the Government of Sint Maarten, Brenda has been instrumental in shaping policy, guiding institutional development, and leading capacity-building efforts across the region. A certified trainer and leadership coach, she is known for her hands-on approach to mentorship and her personal motto: “Leave things better than you found them.” Her leadership journey, rooted in integrity, empathy, and accountability, brings a grounded and empowering voice to the pages of this book.

Co-author, Roslyn A. Douglas, was born in Grenada and spent formative years between there and Barbados, before pursuing studies in the United States and returning to Grenada 12 years ago. She is an educator, curriculum designer, and founder of Icon Leadership Seminars & Coaching Services and Central Health – Grenada. Holding a Master’s in Communication and Culture from Howard University, Roslyn blends over a decade of experience in higher education, leadership training, and public health advocacy. Her favorite word is “choose”, because, as she often says, “Adults have the ability to choose how they treat others.” That belief is deeply woven into the book’s message, offering readers a framework for self-awareness and interpersonal communication in complex professional environments.

The authors first met while serving at the District level of Toastmasters International, and both are active members of Lions International, reflecting their shared commitment to ethical leadership and service.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/the-dark-side-of-leadership-shining-the-light-book-to-launch-in-st-maarten-on-april-12