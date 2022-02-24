The health situation continues to improve in St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The latest health bulletin published by the Regional Health Agency reports 55 new cases recorded for the period from February 14 to 20, compared to 68 the previous week. The epidemiological situation continues to improve on the territory.

Since February 21 (current week), 14 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded out of 1,100 tests performed.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the territory since the beginning of the health crisis is 9877.

Decline in epidemiological indicators

According to the SI-DEP ARS data, the incidence rate has decreased to 153.9/100,000 inhabitants compared to 190.2/100,000 from ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/24/the-health-situation-continues-to-improve-in-st-martin/