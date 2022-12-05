The Micro-Folie device soon to be deployed in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: In a desire to stimulate the local cultural fabric and to reduce the digital divide on the territory, the Micro-Folie project, supported by the Ministry of Culture and coordinated by the Parc de la Villette, aims to bring works of art closer to its young public.

A press conference was held last Thursday at the Aline Hanson School in Sandy Ground, which will be the first school to benefit from the project at the beginning of February 2023, in the presence of Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Dominique Démocrite-Louisy, 3rd Vice President of the Collectivity, Evelyne Fleming, Evelyne Fleming, in charge of the National Education Department, Sophie Biraud, assistant to the director of Cultural Affairs of Guadeloupe and Manon Neyrat, operational manager of Micro-Folie for the Parc de la Villette, who detailed this project which is based on a Digital Museum in collaboration with twelve founding national cultural institutions: Center Pompidou, Château de Versailles, Cité de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris, Festival d’Avignon, Institut du Monde Arabe, Louvre, Musée National Picasso-Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, Opéra National de Paris, Réunion des Musées Nationaux – Grand Palais, Universcience and La Villette. Four modules will be deployed, with an exceptional three-year loan for the territory of Saint-Martin: a digital museum with 5,000 works in High Definition consisting of a giant screen and connected tablets, a virtual reality space, a FabLab (a local laboratory that provides access to digital manufacturing tools such as the 3D printer) and a toy library with books, board games, and tools for cultural actions that will be conducted in collaboration with the associative sector.

The Micro-Folie device will be deployed in turn in four schools with the Aline Hanson school in Sandy Ground as a launching pad, the Mont des Accords high school, the Robert Weinum high school, and the Quartier d’Orléans high school. The young people of St. Martin will soon have access to art through 8 collections and a 9th in preparation dedicated to Caribbean artists. With more than 330 Micro-Folie devices deployed around the world, this local cultural platform is at the service of local actors to animate the territory, reduce geographical inequalities and bring together young people and the population around art and culture. The anticipation is palpable until the launch in February 2023!

