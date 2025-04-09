The Ministry of TEATT Launches Hydroponics Train-the-Trainers Pilot Project in Schools | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunications (TEATT), with support from the Ministry of Education Youth Culture and Sports (ECYS) is excited to announce of the building and training phases for the Hydroponics Train-the-Trainers Pilot Project in Schools, which commenced at the start of the new school term in January 2025. This innovative initiative is made possible by the Green Overseas (GO) Programme, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by Expertise France.

The project aims to enhance climate resilience and food security in St. Maarten by training individuals to become proficient trainers in the development and management of hydroponic systems—a sustainable and resilient agricultural technique tailored for the island’s needs.

The result of this project will be the installation of hydroponic systems at eight schools (8) across St. Maarten, including six primary schools and two secondary schools. The participating schools are:

● Martin Luther King Jr. School

● Sr. Regina School

● Sr. Magda School

● Sr. Borgia School

● Seventh-day Adventist School

● Sundial School

● St. Dominique School

The lead consultant for the project is Ms. Kristina Adams, founder of Adams Aqualife, a Barbados-based company with over 20 years of expertise in hydroponics systems. Ms. Adams has successfully implemented similar projects in Barbados and just recently in Anguilla, and other Caribbean islands. Her selection followed a transparent, independent tendering process that was published both locally and regionally.

Ms. Adams will work closely with participants, including teachers, school staff, and selected community members, to equip them with the skills and knowledge required to establish and operate hydroponic systems. The overall goal is to create a network of trainers who can further disseminate this knowledge throughout St. Maarten.

Between January and February 2025, training modules were delivered to participating schools and community personnel, followed by the stocking of plants. The building phase of the project commenced with two schools, setting the foundation for implementation. The first harvest was successfully achieved at the end of February and early March. In April 2025, training and systems finalization will resume and all schools are scheduled to begin stocking seedlings into their systems.

By the conclusion of this project, St. Maarten will have significantly boosted its capacity to produce locally grown, healthy foods via the hydroponic method. The initiative will not only complement the participating schools’ feeding programs but also, in time, benefit local communities by reducing the reliance on imported foods and strengthening food security on the island.

The Ministry of TEATT remains committed to fostering sustainable development and innovation in St. Maarten’s agricultural sector, ensuring a greener and more resilient future for the Island.

For further information please contact the Ministry of TEATT at Shervin.frederick@sintmaartengov.org or avril.isaac@sintmaartengov.org

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/The-Ministry-of-TEATT-Launches-Hydroponics-Train-the-Trainers-Pilot-Project-in-Schools.aspx