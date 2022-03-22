The Nature Reserve of Saint-Martin reminds the public about the rules for camping in the protected natural areas | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: In anticipation of Easter and other vacation periods, the Association de Gestion de la Réserve Naturelle de Saint-Martin (AGRNSM) reminds us that camping in the protected territory is subject to declaration for authorization.

As a reminder, camping in the protected natural areas is authorized subject to a prior authorization request and is limited. A request for authorization, composed of a copy of the identity card and the contact information of a person in charge of the group requesting the authorization, as well as a deposit of 300 euros (not cashed), are to be deposited at the office of the Association located at Hope Estate.

An authorization will then be issued, with a reminder of the Reserve’s regulations (good gestures to limit impacts, …).

This authorization is to be presented in case of control. Without this authorization, camping is forbidden and may be followed by a sanction. Control patrols are organized, in collaboration with the gendarmerie.

For more information, contact +590 690 579 555, or garde@rnsm.org

