The number of contaminations continues to decrease in St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The latest health bulletin published by the Regional Health Agency reports 68 new cases recorded for the period from February 7 to 13, compared to 117 the week before. The epidemiological situation continues to improve in the territory.

Since February 14, 24 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded out of 916 tests performed.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the territory since the beginning of the health crisis is 9827.

Epidemiological indicators confirm an improvement of the situation.

According to the SI-DEP ARS data, the incidence rate is down to 190.2/100,000 inhabitants compared to 327.3/100,000 from January 31 to February 6.

The weekly positivity rate has also decreased significantly, with a rate of 2.3% compared to 4.1% the previous week.

Finally, it should be noted that as of February 16, no confirmed Covid-19 patients were hospitalized at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

