The Pass’Sport renewed for the 2023-2024 season | FAXINFO

Established in 2021 by the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in order to promote the sporting practice of young people in sports clubs, the Pass'Sport is renewed for the 2023-2024 season.

The Pass'Sport is a financial aid of 50 euros – immediate deduction from the cost of club registration (membership and/or licence) – deployed by the State to enable young people who are furthest from it to get involved. in a sustainable sports practice within a club.

The Pass'Sport currently concerns:

• Young people aged 6 to 17 benefiting from the back-to-school allowance (ARS);

• Young people aged 6 to 20 benefiting from the education allowance for disabled children (AEEH);

• Young people aged 16 to 30 benefiting from the allowance for disabled adults (AAH);

• Scholarship students and recipients of annual aid from the Crous under 28 years old.

New this year, the Pass'Sport will now be accepted for membership in a commercial sports leisure structure such as a fitness room or a football club 5, which would offer an offer of a minimum of 3 months for a subscription and at least 12 sessions for “tickets”. It will also be open to approved Sport or Youth and Popular Education associations offering a sporting activity. _AF

