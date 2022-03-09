The Prefect announces the lifting of health measures in St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Due to the strong improvement of the sanitary situation in St. Bart and St. Martin, the Prefect Serge Gouteyron announced yesterday the lifting of all sanitary measures related to the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, in particular the return to common law concerning the opening hours of bars and restaurants, as of this Thursday, March 10, 2022, starting at 6 pm.

The only remaining restrictions will be:

– the maintenance of the presentation of the vaccination pass to access the discotheques until March 14, 2022;

– the presentation of a health pass for access to the EPHAD and the hospital.

Regarding the terms of entry to the SXM Festival from March 9 to 13, in collaboration with the organizers of the event, a health pass (proof of vaccination or test) will be requested from all participants. If needed, tests can be done on site, at the entrance of the site.

