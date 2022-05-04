The Prefect visits the volunteer rescuers of the SNSM station in St. Martin | FAXINFO

On Thursday, April 27, Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, was very pleased to accept the invitation of the volunteers of the SNSM station of St. Martin.

Gilles Dubroca, the head of the station, gave him a tour of the station’s two nautical resources: the SNS 129 1st category boat, “Notre Dame de la Garoupe” and the 12-meter-long semi-rigid boat 978-1, the “Rescue Star”.

The Prefect then participated in the weekly meeting in the presence of 24 volunteers. Himself a Navy Commissioner until 2004, he told the audience that he had always maintained friendly relations with the different SNSM stations and crews that he had worked with.

Thanks to their know-how, their adaptability, their equipment, but also their deep commitment, the Sea Rescuers of the St. Martin station are able to respond efficiently to any rescue situation, whether it is a breakdown, an ingress of water on board, a grounding, a medical or sanitary evacuation, or even a fall overboard.

In short, a great respect to all these people who freely put their skills and their availability at the service of the sea world.

At the end of the meeting, the volunteers of the station shared a small drink of friendship with Vincent Berton.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/04/the-prefect-visits-the-volunteer-rescuers-of-the-snsm-station-in-st-martin/

