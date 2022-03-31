The Rotary Club of Saint-Martin North donates an electric BMW mini-car to the pediatric ward of the LC Fleming Hospital | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Wednesday, March 30, thanks to the proceeds of its last book exchange and other previous projects, the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin donated a mini BMW electric car to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

The pediatric department received the vehicle, which was immediately tested by Zaian (2 years old), in the presence of the club’s president, a few Rotarians, department staff and Dr. François Cazassus. Dr. Cazassus was invited as a guest-speaker to the Rotary Club’s quarterly meeting with spouses at the Lycée Professionnel restaurant on Thursday evening, March 31.

The post The Rotary Club of Saint-Martin North donates an electric BMW mini-car to the pediatric ward of the LC Fleming Hospital appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/31/cleaning-of-the-lagoon-to-proceed/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/31/the-rotary-club-of-saint-martin-north-donates-an-electric-bmw-mini-car-to-the-pediatric-ward-of-the-lc-fleming-hospital/