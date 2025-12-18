The Setai Expands Global Footprint with New Luxury Resort in St. Maarten, The Setai St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA–The Setai Hotels, one of the world’s most celebrated names in luxury hospitality and Toronto-based Altree Developments, a leader in international real estate, today announced a strategic partnership and the next chapter in its global expansion.

Vie L’Ven is evolving into its next chapter through a new partnership with The Setai, the globally celebrated hospitality brand known for its refined approach to service and design. The primary hotel will now debut as The Setai St. Maarten, a luxurious 205-key and private villas set along the pristine shores of Indigo Bay. This collaboration marks The Setai’s highly anticipated Caribbean debut and a major step in the brand’s continued growing international portfolio.

Expanding beyond its established destinations in the U.S. and the Middle East, this partnership brings together The Setai’s legacy of refined hospitality with Altree’s vision for world-class residential development, merging two forces known for excellence in design, service and craftsmanship. Construction is underway, with completion expected for 2028.

“We are thrilled to bring The Setai to the shores of St. Maarten, a destination that perfectly complements our vision of timeless luxury and cultural inspiration,” said the Nakash Family, owners of The Setai. “This project marks an exciting next chapter for our brand as we continue to grow globally, always guided by the principles of authenticity, sophistication, and unparalleled guest experience.”

Committed to redefining Caribbean luxury, the concept for The Setai St. Maarten has been brought to life by renowned partners Studio Munge, HKS Architects and Leading Hotels of The World, all of whom have been recognized globally for their dedication to creating world-class properties.

The resort offerings will remain anchored with signature amenities that will include a beach club with dedicated cabanas and butler service, a Les Clefs d’Or concierge team, three pools including an adults-only oasis, a 30,000 square foot Destination Spa, tennis and pickleball courts, on-beach water sports, a children’s playroom, childcare programs, and access to a protected nature reserve.

Extending this same standard of excellence to its culinary program, the resort will feature five restaurant concepts, including Ocean Grill Beach Club and Jaya, both inspired by the acclaimed culinary concepts of The Setai, Miami Beach.

Zev Mandelbaum, President and CEO of Altree Developments, shared, “From the very beginning, our vision has been to create something extraordinary for the island. Teaming up with the Nakash family to bring The Setai’s first Caribbean property to life allows us to honor St. Maarten’s beauty and distinct character while shaping a new level of hospitality for the region.”

Blending The Setai’s renowned standard of luxury with the natural beauty of the Caribbean, the resort will feature both residential and hotel accommodations. The Setai St. Maarten will offer an array of spacious one- to four-bedroom layouts, spanning from approximately 620 to over 2,000+ square feet, and dual key residence options expanding up to 6,000 square feet.

An eco-tourism and sustainability plan has already been submitted to the government to guide long-term protection, restoration, and responsible use of the area’s land and marine environment. The plan is based on a voluntarily commissioned Environmental Impact Assessment completed on October 27.

Plans are to strengthen environmental protections through a monitoring committee with local experts and by joining the Green Globe sustainability program, applying its standards from the start. Measures include locally aligned beach nourishment rules, protected “no-go” marine zones, designated access points for watersports and snorkeling, and upgraded water and greywater treatment.

Eco-tourism will center on a nature reserve with trails, signage, and education, plus guest and community activities such as beach cleanups, marine monitoring, coral restoration, and sea turtle observations. The resort also commits to recyclable materials, energy-efficient systems, alternative energy, a no-plastics policy, and sourcing locally to support St. Maarten’s economy. The development is also expected to generate a wide range of opportunities for St. Maarten residents and businesses.

The debut of The Setai St. Maarten marks a defining moment for the island, introducing a level of craftsmanship and service that will position St. Maarten among the world’s most distinguished luxury destinations.

For The Setai St. Maarten sales inquiries, contact Sales Representatives:Anne-Wytske Hoekstra (annewytske@thesetaistmaarten.com)Shirley van der Borden (shirley@thesetaistmaarten.com)You can also call +1-721-544-1545, visit thesetaistmaarten.com, or tour the model suite at the presentation gallery on Indigo Bay Boulevard, St. Maarten. You can find The Setai St. Maarten on Instagram and Facebook.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/the-setai-expands-global-footprint-with-new-luxury-resort-in-st-maarten-the-setai-st-maarten