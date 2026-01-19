The Setai St. Maarten announces complete sellout of the “The Martin” building | The Peoples Tribune

INDIGO BAY–The Setai St. Maarten, a 205-key luxurious hotel suites and private villas set along the pristine shores of Indigo Bay, have announced the complete sellout of the “The Martin” building, marking a significant milestone for the development and the island’s evolving real estate landscape.

All 28 Pinel suites in the two-story Martin building have officially been sold. The investment was done by the Dutch Caribbean Real Estate Fund (www.dutchcaribbean.com) who structured the asset for an international group of investors. This milestone reflects growing global interest in The Setai St. Maarten and sustained demand for ownership opportunities in St. Maarten. With more than 40% of the currently released buildings sold, early buyer engagement continues to outpace expectations.

Located directly on the beachfront on the Dutch side of St. Maarten, The Setai St. Maarten blends world-class design with private ownership and fully serviced resort living. Signature amenities will include a beach club with dedicated cabanas and butler service, a Les Clefs d’Or concierge team, three pools, including an adults-only oasis, a 30,000 square foot Destination Spa, tennis and pickleball courts, on-beach water sports, a children’s playroom and childcare program, and access to a protected nature reserve.

Extending this same standard of excellence to its culinary program, the resort will feature five restaurant concepts, including Ocean Grill Beach Club and Jaya, both inspired by the acclaimed culinary concepts of The Setai, Miami Beach.

Ownership at Setai St. Maarten unlocks a curated set of Setai privileges, designed to enhance everyday living while strengthening the long-term value of the residence.

Construction of The Martin is underway and slated for completion in time for 2028 with occupancy beginning shortly thereafter.

About The Setai Hotels

The Setai Hotels is a collection of privately owned hotels that represent a vision of unprecedented luxury and service, with a calm and serene ambiance at the heart of each property. The hotels offer connectivity to their host cities while also creating a discreet escape and utmost privacy for its guests. Its Miami Beach flagship holds membership with The Leading Hotels of the World; is recognized as an AAA Five Diamond hotel and Michelin Guide Key holder; and has been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, as well as by the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award consecutively since 2015. In 2018, the brand introduced the luxury, sophistication and renowned service to Tel Aviv as a LHW hotel in the historic old Jaffa region, followed by a third location in the Sea of Galilee. For more information, visit thesetaihotel.com.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/the-setai-st-maarten-announces-complete-sellout-of-the-the-martin-building