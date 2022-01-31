The SNSM mourns the death of its emblematic captain, Jean-Claude van Rymenant | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Jean-Claude van Rymenant, a key figure of the National Lifeboat Station of St. Martin, passed away last Thursday at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, on his 78th birthday.

All the old and new members of the SNSM will remember him as a man who was willing, dedicated, and always knew how to keep a smile on his face when faced with the demands of his mission as the head of the SNSM of Saint-Martin from 2001 to 2016.

“Jean-Claude van Rymenant was involved from the beginning of the creation of the SNSM of Saint-Martin, in 2000, alongside Jean-Pierre Papaix and Claude-Marc, before becoming the boss of the station, for 15 years, from 2001 to 2016.

Trainer in many fields, he accompanied many of us to the top. In 2015, Jean-Claude was awarded one of the 4 prizes of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the heroic rescue of the boat Voyager 2, during Hurricane Gonzalo, in Marigot Bay.

Since his retirement as an active skipper in 2016, he had remained very present and strongly involved in the life of the station as well as in the rescue team.

His departure leaves us all with a bitter taste but he will remain forever in our hearts and minds. Our thoughts also go to his family and friends to help them overcome this sad loss.

