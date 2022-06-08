The Sport Ticket is back in July | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin launches its annual operation TICKET SPORT 2022. Registrations will be open from Monday, June 13, 2022. 192 places are available this year.

The Ticket Sport scheme will be open to children from Monday 11th to Friday 29th July 2022. They will be received at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium, from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 1 pm (except on public holidays). The children will be able to enjoy sports activities on land and on water.

The registration form will be available from the opening date of registration, Monday, June 13, 2022, on the website of the Collectivité de Saint Martin: www.com-saint-martin.fr

Registration will be closed as soon as the number of 192 places is reached.

Due to the success of this scheme, the Executive Council has decided to double the number of places this year. The Collectivity will be able to welcome 192 children.

The application must be submitted between 8:30 am and 2:00 pm to the Vocational Training Department, Antenne du Bord de mer of the Collectivité, Rue de la Liberté in Marigot.

Contact: 0590295613 or 0590295914.

The registration fee is 40€ per child

To participate in the Ticket Sport program, children must be between 7 and 14 years old. They must wear a t-shirt corresponding to the color defined for their age group:

Group of 7 – 8 years old: red

Group of 9 – 10 years old: blue

Group of 11 – 12 years old: yellow

Group of 13 – 14 years old: green

List of documents to be sent with the registration form:

– A copy of the child’s identity card,

– A copy of the child’s health record (vaccination pages),

– A medical certificate (valid for less than 3 months) or a copy of a sports license

– A certificate of civil liability insurance

– A recent photo of the child

– Proof of payment of the 40€ registration fee.

To be taken into account, the application must be duly completed and accompanied by the required supporting documents.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/08/the-sport-ticket-is-back-in-july/

