The Webster family received by the Ministry of Justice | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: At the beginning of the month, the President of the Collectivity had requested an appointment with the Minister of Justice to discuss the complex case of the Webster family. The ministry gave a favorable and quick answer. Randy and Rinaldo Webster accompanied by the president Daniel Gibbs and the prefect Serge Gouteyron were received on Wednesday by the advisers of the Minister of Justice.

“It was for us to expose the global problem of the succession and the probable irregularities which were spotted in the procedure. We were understood and heard,” confided Daniel Gibbs on his Facebook page.

In addition, the president has requested a mission of the General Inspectorate of Justice supported by other administrations. The advisors also indicated that it should be sent soon. “It will take into account all the problems of the land of the island and more particularly the situation of this estate,” said Daniel Gibbs, who added that in the meantime, “a legal procedure solidly supported by the rightful owners concerned is necessary to support this mission. It should lead to a more favorable situation for the family”.

