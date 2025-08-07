There are limitations to private security: IMA seeks reinforced policing as unions emphasize shared responsibility | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Recent public safety concerns raised by the Indian Merchants Association (IMA) have sparked a wider conversation about the role of law enforcement, private security, and policy coordination in the fight against rising criminal activity in key commercial zones. Following a string of armed robberies in Philipsburg, the IMA issued a public appeal for enhanced policing and requested the deployment of the Voluntary Corps of St. Maarten (VKS) as a visible deterrent in high-traffic areas.

In response, the police unions NAPB-Sint Maarten and ABVO-Sint Maarten acknowledged the concerns but emphasized the principle of shared responsibility. They encouraged merchants to take more direct steps to secure their properties, including the installation of reinforced doors and internal security systems. However, observers note that such recommendations may not fully reflect the practical limitations faced by business owners, particularly given that security guards on St. Maarten are not legally permitted to carry defensive tools such as batons or chemical deterrents like mace.

This limitation creates a gap between what is expected of private security personnel and what they are actually allowed to do under current regulations. It also places the burden of frontline deterrence on individuals and businesses without providing the means for effective protection, particularly in scenarios involving armed perpetrators.

Across the Caribbean, a number of islands have adopted proactive approaches to address similar concerns. In Barbados, the Royal Barbados Police Force maintains a Tourism Security Unit with dedicated foot and bicycle patrols in commercial and tourist-heavy districts. St. Lucia has introduced high-visibility patrols in Castries and Rodney Bay, often in partnership with community policing units. Trinidad and Tobago launched “Operation Blue Line,” a joint effort between police, defense forces, and municipal officers, aimed at providing static and roving patrols in high-crime urban areas. Antigua and Barbuda continues to deploy a specialized unit known as the Special Services Unit (SSU) to increase visibility during peak business hours in St. John's.

The IMA's proposal to engage the VKS aligns with these regional practices, many of which use supplementary or hybrid security arrangements to increase public confidence and provide immediate response capability in vulnerable commercial districts.

While the police unions also raised concerns about the tone of parliamentary debate, particularly statements suggesting that crime is spiraling out of control, they pointed to deeper socio-economic challenges and rising substance abuse as major drivers of crime on St. Maarten. These long-term structural issues remain a shared concern, and the IMA has expressed openness to being part of wider solutions that address root causes.

The IMA has in the past and recently stressed that a request for visible reinforcement was not intended as criticism of the police force’s dedication, but rather as a call for support where gaps exist. The objective is to protect not just property or profit, but the broader perception of Philipsburg as a safe, family-friendly, and visitor-welcoming environment."

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/there-are-limitations-to-private-security-ima-seeks-reinforced-policing-as-unions-emphasize-shared-responsibility