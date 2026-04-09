“There is Life after Carnival”- Youth urged to make responsible choices during Carnival | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As Carnival approaches, the Department of Youth within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is encouraging young people to enjoy the island’s cultural festivities while making responsible and informed choices.

The Department also reminded all stakeholders that children have the right to be protected from harm, as outlined in Article 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Carnival remains an important part of St. Maarten’s cultural identity and serves as a platform for expression, unity and celebration. At the same time, the Department stressed that the season’s excitement should never come at the cost of personal safety, well-being or future opportunities.

“There is life after Carnival and the choices made today can have lasting effects on one’s health, reputation and future. Enjoy the culture, enjoy the moment, but pay mind to your conduct. You do not need alcohol or drugs to have a good time, be the vibe and take control of your experience,” the Department stated.

Young people are being urged to avoid alcohol and drugs, remain mindful of their behavior and stay away from situations that could lead to conflict, unsafe conduct or legal consequences. The Department said staying with trusted peers and making sound decisions throughout the festivities are essential.

The Department also highlighted the important role parents and guardians play in protecting children and adolescents during the Carnival season.

Parents are being encouraged to take an active role in guiding their children’s Carnival experience by asking questions, staying informed and making deliberate decisions about which events are suitable based on the age requirements set by promoters.

In addition, the Department reminded booth holders and vendors of their legal and social responsibility to follow age restrictions and to refrain from serving alcohol and illegal substances to minors. It said compliance with these rules is critical to protecting young people and maintaining a safe Carnival environment.

“The future of our youth is a shared responsibility. Parents, vendors, communities, government, notwithstanding the youth themselves, all have a role to play in ensuring safe and positive experiences,” the Department emphasized.

The Department of Youth called for a collective effort among families, communities and stakeholders to ensure that Carnival remains a safe, positive and enriching experience for young people.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/there-is-life-after-carnival—youth-urged-to-make-responsible-choices-during-carnival