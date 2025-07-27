Three Arrested for Public Disturbance and Resisting Arrest

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to multiple noise complaints in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025, resulting in the arrest of three individuals after officers were forced to defend themselves against aggressive and non-compliant behavior.

At approximately 2:00 AM, the Central Police Dispatch received several calls from residents in the Fort Willem area reporting a group of men playing extremely loud music from vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Patrol officers responded and encountered a group of approximately six men. The individuals were advised that the music was disturbing residents and were instructed to turn it down due to the time of morning. The men complied and left the area.

Shortly after, police were again dispatched—this time to the Carrefour parking lot near the Churchill Roundabout—following additional noise complaints from residents in the Cul-de-Sac area. At the scene, officers encountered the same group of men once again playing loud music from their vehicles. They were issued a clear warning that if the behavior continued, stronger legal actions would be taken.

Despite the warning, just before 4:00 AM, patrol officers observed the group still at the Carrefour parking lot, with loud music continuing. Officers approached one of the vehicle owners and informed him that he was under arrest for failing to comply with a lawful order and disturbing the peace.

During the arrest, several individuals from the group became aggressive, threatened the officers, and attempted to prevent the arrest. Backup was requested, and officers were able to bring the situation under control. Three suspects—initials N.D., A.R., and L.J.—were arrested for public disturbance, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with police orders.

All three individuals were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they were processed. Each suspect was later issued a fine and released pending further review. Additionally, one of the suspects’ vehicles was confiscated as part of the investigation.

KPSM emphasizes that this type of antisocial and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. Law enforcement will continue to strictly enforce regulations related to noise nuisance, public order, and community safety, particularly during late-night hours.

The public is reminded to cooperate with law enforcement and be mindful of the rights of others to peace and quiet in residential areas.

To report disturbances or suspicious activity, contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721 542 2222, or reach out anonymously via the tip line at 9300.

Source: Press Release