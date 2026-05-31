Three educators complete professional development workshop on Inclusive Education | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Three educators recently completed Advancing Inclusive Education Practices, a one-day professional development workshop hosted by The Spectrum Support Box and facilitated by Inclusive Education Consultant and Trainer Alisha Brookes.

Held at Van Dorp Spaces in Simpson Bay, the workshop provided participants with practical tools and strategies for supporting diverse learners within today’s classrooms. The training focused on Inclusive Education, Differentiated Instruction, Bloom’s Taxonomy, Classroom Accommodations and evidence-based approaches for supporting students with varying learning, behavioral and developmental needs.

As classrooms continue to become more diverse, educators are increasingly required to support students with Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, speech and language difficulties, emotional regulation challenges and other learning differences. The workshop was designed to help educators better understand these needs while providing realistic strategies that can be implemented immediately within the classroom environment.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in discussions surrounding behavior as communication, the importance of creating accessible learning environments and ways to adapt lesson plans to meet the needs of students functioning at different academic levels.

A significant component of the training focused on differentiated instruction and Bloom’s Taxonomy. Participants explored how a single lesson can be adapted to support struggling learners while simultaneously challenging students who require additional enrichment. Practical lesson-planning tools and classroom accommodation strategies were also introduced to help educators create learning experiences that are accessible and meaningful for all students.

The workshop emphasized that inclusion is not simply about placing students in classrooms. Rather, it involves intentionally creating environments where every learner feels supported, understood and capable of achieving success.

Upon completion of the training, participants were awarded a Certificate of Professional Development recognizing six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours. The certificate acknowledged their successful completion of professional learning in inclusive education, differentiated instruction, Bloom’s Taxonomy, classroom accommodations and practical strategies for supporting diverse learners.

Speaking after the workshop, Brookes noted that many educators are eager to support students with diverse learning needs but often have limited access to specialized training opportunities.

“Teachers want practical strategies they can use immediately. They want to understand their students better and feel confident in meeting the needs of diverse learners. Professional development is an important part of helping educators build those skills and ultimately improve outcomes for students,” she said.

The Spectrum Support Box continues to provide training, consultation and support services for educators, schools, organizations and families throughout Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean. The organization advocates for increased awareness, practical support and professional learning opportunities surrounding Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, inclusive education and student wellbeing.

As conversations about educational inclusion continue to grow across the region, initiatives such as Advancing Inclusive Education Practices represent an important step toward ensuring that every learner has access to meaningful opportunities for success.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/three-educators-complete-professional-development-workshop-on-inclusive-education