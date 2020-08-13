Three new releases opening this week at Caribbean Cinemas

~ New operational hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 pm ~

“The Rental”, a horror-thriller movie directed by Dave Franco, will be released in Caribbean Cinemas in St. Maarten on Thursday, August 13th. “The Rental” follows two couples who rent a house for the weekend and discover there is a hidden camera installed in the bathroom. But that’s not their biggest problem, not by a long shot, as a series of unfortunate events unravel, leaving no one safe. The potential victims are portrayed by Franco’s real-life wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand.

In addition to “The Rental”, Caribbean Cinemas is releasing on August 13th: “Endless”, a teen romance movie that follows love struck high school graduates separated by a tragic car accident and “Hard Kill”, an action/thriller starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe. When billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers hires a team of mercenaries to protect a lethal piece of technology, security expert and team leader Derek Miller finds himself in a deadly showdown with an old enemy.

Caribbean Cinemas also confirmed the following release on August 20th: “Greenland”, an action thriller that revolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth, starred by Gerald Butler. Also, “New Mutans”, based on the Marvel Comics team is confirmed to be released on August 27th.

Health and safety protocols (see below) will continue to be observed for all employees and patrons during their visit to the cinema. Our new operational hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00pm. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com

** SAFETY PROTOCOLS **

Online ticket purchase option

With this new normal and to minimize contact areas inside the theater, patrons have the option to purchase tickets and concession items online. When purchasing online, patrons will receive a confirmation code that would grant access entrance after being scanned by one of the ushers and could also pick up their concession items with minimum contact and no handling of cash or debit/credit cards.

Temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizing stations

Temperature checks are required, as well as the use of face mask for patrons and employees at all times, except when eating. There is hand sanitizing stations around the lobby area, clients will also find signage with the new guidelines about the protocol in restrooms, lobby areas and auditoriums.

Safety enhancements and increased cleaning of facilities

Acrylic panels have been installed in ticket booth and concession areas to protect employees and patrons. Cleaning frequency has been increased on high contact points, such as door handles, counters, kiosks, doors and railings.

During the past weeks, Management was focused on preparing the facilities, information systems and protocols to meet requirements and measures that would provide confidence to their patrons. Also, employees were trained and provided with the tools needed for their protection and knowledge to effectively interact with customers.

Reduced capacity and increased auditorium cleaning

Auditorium capacity was reduced to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Additional cleaning time between shows has been added and will include seats and cup holders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear.