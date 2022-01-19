Three scooter accidents in three days | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Despite the incessant reminder of the police in terms of road safety, two new accidents involving motorcycles took place last Tuesday and Wednesday, twenty-four hours after the one on the A.J.C Brouwers Road.

Police received several calls around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a new accident on Bush Road, next to Miss Lalie’s Center.

Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The accident occurred between a scooter heading toward the Church Hill traffic circle and an oncoming gray jeep.

The driver of the speeding scooter was unable to avoid the car as it began to maneuver into a parking space.

The collision was violent. The motorcyclist suffered a broken leg and numerous bruises on his body. He was then transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 19, yet another traffic accident involving a scooter took place on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, near the old Philipsburg Post Office. The rider was seriously injured. Both of his legs were broken.

