Three St. Maarten Baseball Players to join Monroe University Mustangs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Three baseball players from St. Maarten have earned the opportunity to join the Monroe University Mustangs baseball team after three intensive days of on-field training, instruction, and evaluation as part of the The Monroe University/Sint Maarten League Baseball and Softball Skills Development Camp, held recently at the Erwin Baco Richardson Little League Softball and Baseball Stadium.

This milestone represents a major achievement for the prospective student-athletes, who will have the opportunity to pursue higher education while competing at the collegiate level. It also marks a significant advancement in the continued development and growth of baseball on the island. The Monroe University baseball team will be transitioning from the J League to NCAA Division 2 competition beginning Fall 2026.

The camp was led by Monroe University Mustangs Head Baseball Coach John Torres, alongside Assistant Softball Coach Nelson Santiago, who worked closely with both high-school and primary school baseball and softball athletes. Participants were challenged through a wide range of drills designed to enhance fundamentals, athleticism, game awareness, and overall player development.

Throughout the camp, Coach Torres emphasized that the talent, passion, and work ethic displayed by the players was impressive and spoke highly of the commitment shown by coaches, parents, and administrators.

He also provided several key recommendations aimed at elevating baseball and softball operations in Sint Maarten to an elite, sustainable standard.

Coach Torres emphasized the need for targeted upgrades to facilities, including modernized field dimensions, expanded batting and bullpen areas, enhanced safety equipment, and the development of an indoor strength and conditioning space with durable, long-term infrastructure to better prepare athletes for higher levels of play.

He also highlighted the importance of a structured player development model, recommending paid coaching positions, specialized strength and pitching coaches, and dedicated baseball and softball directors to ensure consistent, high-quality instruction.

Additionally, the integration of modern technology such as the GameChanger platform was recommended to support game analysis, live streaming, and statistical tracking, further enhancing player development and fan engagement.

Coach Torres expressed confidence that with continued investment in facilities, coaching, and technology, participation in both baseball and softball on Sint Maarten could double or even triple over the next five years, especially as the island gains recognition across the region for elite-level training and development.

“The desire and passion for baseball and softball are clearly visible within the players, staff, and parents,” Torres noted. “Enhancing these areas will only strengthen the experience and open more opportunities for athletes to compete at the next level.”

The Monroe University–St. Maarten Little League Association collaboration marks a promising chapter for the future of baseball and softball on the island, highlighted by tangible pathways from local leagues to collegiate competition.

The St. Maarten Little League Association extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors: Kreative Juices Catering, Oyster Bay Resort, RBC Bank, and Antonio Aventurin, for their generous support in making this event possible.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/three-st-maarten-baseball-players-to-join-monroe-university-mustangs