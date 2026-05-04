Three St. Maarten graduates celebrated for academic excellence, resilience and leadership | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Three young women from St. Maarten are being celebrated for outstanding academic achievements in the United States, each reaching important milestones in psychology, counseling, research and accounting while continuing to make their families and country proud.

Trystine Gibs Peterson, Aaliyah Nyah Daflaar and Timoy Simmon have each distinguished themselves through discipline, perseverance and a commitment to personal and professional growth. Their achievements reflect not only their individual dedication, but also the strength and promise of St. Maarten’s young people pursuing higher education abroad.

Trystine Gibs Peterson has earned her Master’s degree in Psychology from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida. Born on February 4, 2000 and raised in St. Maarten, Trystine left home to pursue her dream of becoming a psychologist and remained focused on that goal throughout her academic journey.

Known for her ambition, determination and quiet strength, Trystine dedicated herself to her studies and to her passion for understanding people and helping others. Her achievement represents years of hard work, discipline and perseverance.

Her journey was also marked by deep personal loss. Following the heartbreaking passing of her nephew, Justice Peterson, Trystine found the strength to continue forward, carrying his memory with her as motivation. Her success stands as both a personal victory and a tribute to him, and her family believes he would have been incredibly proud.

Trystine now plans to continue her education by pursuing a PhD in Psychology, further building on the foundation she has established and positioning herself to make a meaningful impact in the field.

Aaliyah Nyah Daflaar has earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Florida State University and is preparing to continue her studies in August, when she will pursue a Master’s and Specialist degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Education.

Aaliyah’s academic journey has also been marked by leadership, service and research. She is a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success and Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology. She also received The National Society of Leadership and Success Continuing Impact Scholarship, which recognizes members who demonstrate sustained dedication to community engagement and leadership beyond their first year of membership.

At Florida State University, Aaliyah served as Treasurer of the Child Psychology Club and also contributed her time as a Crisis Text Line counselor. Her research experience includes work as a research assistant on projects related to the Cognitive Skills Model for Predicting Alzheimer’s Disease, a meta-analysis on spatial skills in ADHD, and the development of a Parent Advocacy and Child Welfare Training for Therapists.

Her accomplishments reflect a strong commitment to psychology, mental health, service and community impact.

Timoy Simmon has earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting, graduating magna cum laude after beginning her academic journey abroad at just 17 years old. She completed her degree in four years, demonstrating academic discipline, resilience and a strong commitment to excellence.

In addition to her academic success, Timoy proudly represented St. Maarten during her summer 2025 internship with Chrysler through the CMDA program. Her performance left a positive impression, highlighting her professionalism, work ethic and ability to represent her country with pride in a professional setting.

Timoy is now preparing to continue her education by pursuing a master’s degree, further advancing her knowledge and career in accounting.

Together, Trystine, Aaliyah and Timoy represent the determination and potential of St. Maarten students abroad. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to other young people and stand as a proud moment for their families, friends and the wider St. Maarten community.

Congratulations are extended to Trystine Gibs Peterson, Aaliyah Nyah Daflaar and Timoy Simmon on their accomplishments, with best wishes for continued success in their academic and professional journeys.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/three-st-maarten-graduates-celebrated-for-academic-excellence-resilience-and-leadership