Three Suspects Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Jewelry Store on Front Street

~ Jewelry recovered, getaway vehicle and weapon found ~

PHILIPSBURG- Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has arrested several suspects in connection with an armed robbery that took place on the afternoon of Friday, May 9, 2025, at a jewelry store located at the end of Front Street near Emma Plein.

At approximately 2:00 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting an ongoing robbery. Preliminary investigation revealed that several men, dressed in dark clothing and armed with firearms, entered the establishment, destroyed several display cases, and made off with an unknown quantity of jewelry. The suspects then fled the scene in a small vehicle heading toward the Sucker Garden area.

Officers in the vicinity responded immediately and located the fleeing vehicle on Sucker Garden Road. A pursuit ensued, leading officers into the Dutch Quarter area.

Following an intensive search operation in the neighborhood, several individuals suspected to be involved in the robbery were apprehended and taken into custody

All suspects are currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station as the investigation continues. Detectives are working to verify their identities and determine the full extent of their involvement in the crime.

KPSM commends the swift response and coordinated efforts of the officers involved. Anyone with additional information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the police at +1 721 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

UPDATE: 6.00 pm May 9, 2025

Following the arrest of three suspects earlier today in connection with the armed robbery at a jewelry store on Front Street, detectives from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a house search at the location where the suspects were apprehended in the Dutch Quarter area.

During the search, officers confiscated the getaway vehicle, a quantity of stolen jewelry, and a weapon believed to have been used in the robbery.

All three suspects remain in custody at the Philipsburg Police Station as the investigation continues.

KPSM commends its officers for their swift and professional response during this operation. Suspects initials are: J.M. ,K.M , J.M.Z.G

