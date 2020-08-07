Thriller movie “Unhinged”, starring Russell Crowe, now playing at Caribbean Cinemas in St. Maarten

COLE BAY – “Unhinged”, starring Russell Crowe on July 30, 2020. “Unhinged” is becoming the first Hollywood Blockbuster to be released internationally in four months after theaters were closed worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie will be released in the Caribbean simultaneously with England, Europe and Asia.

The film is centered around a terrifying cat-and-mouse chase between Crowe’s character, an unnamed stranger, and a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who provokes the stranger’s ire when trying to get around him in a traffic jam. The event proves to be a tipping point for Crowe’s downtrodden character, who decides to embark on a wicked rampage while simultaneously accomplishing the one thing so many men have been so obsessed with doing for centuries: prove a point to a woman — and maybe murder some folks along the way.

In addition to “Unhinged”, Caribbean Cinemas is releasing in the upcoming weeks: “The Outpost”, a story about a heroic battle of the Afghanistan War starred by Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, “The Rental”, a horror film starred by Alison Brie and Dan Stevens, a romantic film “Endless”, “Hard Kill”, an action film starred by Bruce Willis and “Greenland”, an action thriller that revolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth, starred by Gerald Butler.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be observed for all employees and patrons during their visit to the cinema (see more below). Our new operational hours are Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 pm. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com

** SAFETY PROTOCOLS **

Online ticket purchase option

With this new normal and to minimize contact areas inside the theater, patrons have the option to purchase tickets and concession items online. When purchasing online, patrons will receive a confirmation code that would grant access entrance after being scanned by one of the ushers and could also pick up their concession items with minimum contact and no handling of cash or debit/credit cards.

Temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizing stations

Temperature checks are required, as well as the use of face mask for patrons and employees at all times, except when eating. There is hand sanitizing stations around the lobby area, clients will also find signage with the new guidelines about the protocol in restrooms, lobby areas and auditoriums.

Safety enhancements and increased cleaning of facilities

Acrylic panels have been installed in ticket booth and concession areas to protect employees and patrons. Cleaning frequency has been increased on high contact points, such as door handles, counters, kiosks, doors and railings.

During the past weeks, Management was focused on preparing the facilities, information systems and protocols to meet requirements and measures that would provide confidence to their patrons. Also, employees were trained and provided with the tools needed for their protection and knowledge to effectively interact with customers.

Reduced capacity and increased auditorium cleaning

Auditorium capacity was reduced to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Additional cleaning time between shows has been added and will include seats and cup holders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be observed for all visitors and employees at the cinema. Caribbean Cinemas stated that their employees are happy to be back and looking forward to welcoming their loyal patrons. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com