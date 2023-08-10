Throwback to the launch of Sip n’ Chat Fridayz in Marigot | FAXINFO

Last Friday, August 4 marked the return of the Sip n' Chat Fridayz concept organized by the Saint-Martin Tourist Office on the Marigot seafront near the Lolos.

Launched around 18 p.m., the first edition took place in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, where all generations met to discuss, enjoy the mildness of the evening and discover the activities offered by the Tourist Office. To inaugurate the 2023 launch of Sip n' Chat Fridayz, Jolly Boyz and King T Mo took possession of the stage set up on the seafront providing the musical show until the closing at 22:30 p.m. While the little ones enjoyed the games, basketball hoops, table football and bouncy castles set up especially for them, the adults did not shirk their pleasure by playing dominoes and cards or taking advantage of the stands of local products or preparations typical Saint-Martin cuisine. Born in 2013 thanks to the Marigot Traders Association in collaboration with the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, the Sip n' Chat Fridayz are therefore officially back in Marigot every Friday of the month, until August 25 from 18 p.m. to 22:30 p.m. Over the years, the concept has become one of the representative showcases of Saint-Martin's riches, whether it be gastronomy, music, folklore and the unique culture that now define our territory and distinguish it from other destinations in the world. This Friday, August 11, Percy Rankins will provide musical entertainment for the second edition, which awaits both tourists and residents. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/retour-sur-le-lancement-de-sip-n-chat-fridayz-a-marigot/