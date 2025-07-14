Tires on French Side Landfill Catch Fire

MARIGOT – Message from the Prefecture St. Barths and St. Martin:

“A fire broke out on Sunday morning, July 13, at the Verde waste treatment site (Grande Cayes). Firefighters reported a tire fire. They are currently responding in conjunction with company officials”

“Access to the site has been blocked for the response. The public is asked not to disrupt emergency operations and not to attempt to access the area”.

“As a precautionary measure, the Prefect recommends that residents in the area, particularly those in Anse Marcel, who are geographically most exposed to the smoke, close their windows and avoid outdoor activities. As it is a tire fire, firefighters anticipate a response that may last part of the day. The prefecture will issue a further statement depending on how the situation develops”.

Source: Press Release