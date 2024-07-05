Top entertainment every Wednesday during the summer for the children of Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

The CLSPD social mediation and socio-cultural activities team continues its activities in the Sandy Ground district with young children.

The “Community at the heart of the neighborhoods” system is becoming increasingly popular and followed by children. Even on a small scale with small groups, the results are encouraging for the teams of social animators who realize that it is through this type of attention and local action that the Community acts effectively.

A big thank you to Mr. Boulon and the Cockly family from Sandy Ground for their availability to young people. A nod also to the CLSPD team of animators: Di Leisi, Coralie, Frantz, Jocelyn and their department head Patrick Henoc!

The activities continue every Wednesday during the months of July and August.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/des-animations-au-top-tous-les-mercredis-durant-lete-pour-les-enfants-de-sandy-ground/