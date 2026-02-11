Tourism Authority to be established effective March 1 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, announced what she termed a major reform of tourism governance, confirming that the St. Maarten Tourism Authority will be established as an independent ZBO effective March 1, 2026.

The Minister said the decision was finalized and formally signed off at the close of the Strategic Economic Stakeholder Consultation Workshop held February 2 to 6, 2026, framing the move as a clear signal of commitment and follow-through. She described the reform as a structural step aimed at modernizing how St. Maarten governs, manages, and strategically positions its tourism sector.

According to the Minister, the creation of an independent Tourism Authority is intended to bring stronger accountability and clearer strategic focus to tourism development and promotion, while also providing the flexibility needed to respond to changes in an increasingly competitive global market. She emphasized that the goal is not mass tourism, but a smarter approach centered on higher value, better management, and sustainability.

In outlining the rationale for the reform, the Minister pointed to governance models already in place in Aruba and Curaçao, noting that St. Maarten is aligning with modern tourism governance frameworks that aim to strengthen results through clearer roles, professionalized management structures, and improved decision-making processes.

The Minister also announced that St. Maarten will update its Tourism Master Plan for the first time since 2005, stressing that the country cannot plan effectively for the future using a strategy developed two decades ago. She said the update will be approached in a way that is inclusive and transparent, recognizing that tourism impacts residents, workers, and businesses across the island.

The Tourism Master Plan update is expected to provide an opportunity to reassess priorities, align policy and planning with current realities, and establish a forward-looking framework that supports a more sustainable and higher-performing tourism economy. The Minister indicated that this work will be shaped with broad stakeholder consideration, reflecting tourism’s role as a national economic pillar and a sector that touches many parts of daily life.

The Minister is expected to provide additional information on the transition toward the St. Maarten Tourism Authority and the process for updating the Tourism Master Plan as the implementation phase advances.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tourism-authority-to-be-established-effective-march-1