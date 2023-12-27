TOURISM: Canadian journalists promote Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

From December 3 to 7, 2023, the Saint-Martin Tourist Office hosted an immersive media event, Media Fam, welcoming renowned journalists from leading Canadian publications.

The objective of the event was to highlight the beauty, culture and gastronomy of the island, offering a unique and unforgettable experience to media representatives. Three Canadian journalists participated in the Media Fam, exploring the wonders and delights of the island: Pat Lee, Travel Editor – PostMedia Newspapers, Katie Bridges, Escapism Journal Editor Escapism/Foodism and Twenty-Two Media and Shel Zolkewich , freelance writer for the Winnipeg Free Press Newspaper and TraveLife.

During their stay, the journalists enjoyed an enriching experience, touring the island, participating in various activities and dining at award-winning restaurants honored during the “Festival of Gastronomy”. Their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the island’s offerings was palpable as they departed, eager to share their experiences with their readers.

The Tourism Office looks forward to the articles that will be produced by these seasoned journalists and the positive impact they will have on homes across Canada.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-des-journalistes-canadiens-font-la-promotion-de-saint-martin/