TOURISM: Opening of a tourist information point at Grand-Case airport | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourist Office is pleased to announce the inauguration official announcement of a new tourist information point at Grand Airport Case L’Espérance. This exceptional event will be held on January 31, 2024, with opening to the public from 10 a.m.

In a press release, the Tourist Office said: “At the heart of our information point, we place paramount importance on a commitment to freshness and innovation. The merchandise will be renewed every three months, guaranteeing a dynamic and constantly evolving shopping experience. This ensures that each visit to the store is a unique exploration. Beyond simply being an information point, this space represents a promotional tool for our tourism stakeholders, highlighting the artists and socio-professionals of Saint-Martin. The opening of this information point marks a significant step for the Tourist Office. It not only highlights the socio-professional aspects of our community, but also creates a space where residents and visitors can come together to explore the beauty and charm of Saint-Martin. The welcome screen installed at the waterfront in Marigot adds a distinctive touch to our commitment to the warm welcome and orientation of visitors. This screen, a true symbol of hospitality, helps to reinforce the overall visitor experience while highlighting the cultural richness of Saint-Martin. We warmly invite all residents, valued customers and valued partners to join us on January 31, 2024 at 10 a.m. for the opening ceremony official at Grand-Case airport. Come and discover the diverse offerings of our new tourist information point and take part in this memorable event which symbolizes the dynamism and vitality of Saint-Martin.” For Valérie Damaseau, the tourist information point at Grand-Case Airport is a new strategic kiosk for the destination: “As president of the Tourist Office, I am convinced that this space will play a crucial role in providing essential information allowing us to adjust, strengthen and measure our actions. _VX

To be part of the list of professionals, contact: info@st-martin.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-ouverture-dun-point-dinfo-touristique-a-laeroport-de-grand-case/