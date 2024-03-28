TOURISM: Saint-Martin guest of honor at the Martinique Travel and Holiday Fair | FAXINFO

The participation of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office at the Travel and Holiday Fair in Madiana, from March 1 to 3, was crowned with success. Under the sign of conviviality and discovery, the delegation presented its attractions to the people of Martinique with music and a burst of flavors.

A winning bet for Saint-Martin, guest of honor at the 24th edition of this event appreciated by travel enthusiasts and Martinicans looking for vacation ideas. This participation in the show is a continuation of the actions carried out throughout the year by the Saint-Martin Tourist Office in order to better promote and sell the destination to as many people as possible.

With the St Maarten Tourism Bureau, the Saint-Martin Tourist Office made the trip with some of its emblematic tourist players, notably the Grand Case Beach Club, the 978 Sanctorum, the 978 Beach Lounge, as well as the Holland House Beach Club. The culinary talents of Chef Jackson, winner of the second prize for best caterer at the Gastronomy Festival, delighted the taste buds of visitors. Thanks to his creations inspired by the cuisine of Saint-Martin, young and old had the opportunity, during a tasting to the captivating rhythm of the traditional steel pan group, Gunslingers Steel Band, to travel through the flavors of island.

This show was also an opportunity for the Tourist Office to meet not only the director of the Martinique Tourism Committee, Bruno Brival to discuss the connections to be strengthened between the two islands. At the same time, Grégoire Dumel, head of the local and regional market, was able to carry out media interviews with Mr. De Creny at the Fusion TV premises and Ms. Rudloff representing ViàATV.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-invite-dhonneur-du-salon-du-voyage-et-des-vacances-de-martinique/