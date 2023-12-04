TOURISM: Saint-Martin presents itself to 35.000 visitors in Montreal | FAXINFO

Firstth edition of the International Tourism and Travel Show (SITV) was a great opportunity to promote the “Friendly Island” in the heart of the main city of Quebec. To attract future travelers, the Tourist Office had prepared a stand in the colors of Saint-Martin.

With more than 35.000 visitors and significant media coverage, the International Tourism and Travel Show has become a benchmark event for a public who come to dream of their next destination. With 350 exhibitors and 150 kiosks this year, SITV confirms that it is one of the largest travel shows in North America. For the Tourist Office it was therefore essential to represent Saint-Martin there, given the preponderance of this market in local tourist numbers.

Sacha Bresse, USA/Canada promotion manager, José Castillo, sales director of Secrets Saint-Martin Resort & Spa, as well as the Canadian representation agency, made the trip from November 3 to 5 to host a beautiful 10m2 stand within the Palais des Congrès de Montréal. Marked by very high attendance, this 2023 edition made it possible to create numerous contacts, both with the public and with professionals in the travel industry. To win over future travelers, the Saint-Martin stand, which benefited from exceptional attendance, was the lucky winner of a four-night stay for two people offered by Secrets St Martin Resort & Spa.

The French-speaking province of Quebec constitutes a very promising market for Saint-Martin, a “sun” destination par excellence, allowing you to escape the rigor of winter. The Friendly Island also has many advantages for Quebecers, who are fond of gastronomic experiences, niche activities, and always eager to discover other territories of the French-speaking world.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-sexpose-devant-35-000-visiteurs-a-montreal/