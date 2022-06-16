Towards a partnership between Action Logement and the Collectivité de Saint Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: President Louis Mussington received on Monday, June 13, 2022, Mr. Jacques Fayel, President of the territorial committee Action Logement, accompanied by Mr. Thierry Romanos and Mr. Jules Goval of SIKOA, to discuss the many needs on the territory in terms of housing but also the technical and financial support that could provide this structure locally .

Faced with the shortage of housing, the State and its social partners have created a device to improve the housing conditions of individuals. To finance this system and support users, French companies with more than 50 employees pay an annual contribution based on their total payroll to Action Logement, which then provides assistance.

Within the framework of the Voluntary Investment Plan, the Action Logement scheme (formerly 1% housing) is devoting a massive investment of €1.5 billion to housing in the French overseas territories. This plan aims to improve private housing, continue the production and rehabilitation of social housing and develop intermediate housing. It is financed by a tax levied on companies.

Since Saint-Martin has become a local authority with responsibility for housing, there is no longer a contribution to Saint-Martin and Action Logement is no longer involved locally. Nevertheless, the needs are considerable, and a collaboration could be initiated in order to respond to the housing problems on the territory. Saint-Martin could then benefit from all or part of this Plan by signing a tripartite agreement between COM / State / Action Logement.

As Jacque Fayel reminded us, Action Logement wants to respond to local issues and support housing actors in order to preserve local employment and accompany the social policy carried out on a territorial scale.

President Louis Mussington was very attentive to the proposal. He will contact the State on this subject, so that the Overseas Investment Plan can benefit St. Martin and a partnership can be signed quickly to provide real support to the inhabitants by gradually and sustainably improving housing conditions in the territory.

