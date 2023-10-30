TRADITION / Halloween: prepare to shiver | FAXINFO

A celebration born in Ireland and very important in most English-speaking countries, Halloween is less present in Europe but never fails to be celebrated in the territory of Saint-Martin.

Candy, thrills, disguises, carved pumpkin and horror films, the Irish tradition revisited by Americans always promises an evening punctuated by thrills. The little ones will not fail to knock on the doors of the residents of their neighborhood for the famous “Trick or Treat” and collect as many treats as possible. Many stores like Cadismarket also have monstrous promotions on candies flocked with ghosts, spiders or evil pumpkins. For those who prefer to stay sheltered from the hubbub outside, several cinema classics that are – a little – scary are worth watching over and over again: Halloween – The Night of the Masks, Scream, Beetlejuice, It, Freddy – Claws of the Night, Shining, without forgetting the “Goosebumps” series for children, The Adams Family, Hocus Pocus and even Ghostbusters. During the viewing, popcorn and candy will exceptionally be consumed without – too much – moderation. Several thematic evenings will be planned, such as at Rancho del Sol with the Halloween Party this Tuesday, October 31 with special menus, entertainment and surprises for children, as well as a live pop rock concert from 19 p.m. Happy Halloween! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tradition-halloween-preparez-vous-a-frissonner/