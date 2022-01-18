Traffic accident involving a motorcycle | FAXINFO

CAY HILL: On Monday, January 17, around 3:40 pm, a traffic accident occurred on the road to A.J.C Brouwers near Harold Jack. A motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle.

Preliminary findings indicate that the rider of a T-Max scooter coming from the direction of Cole Bay lost control, crashed and struck an oncoming car head-on.

The rider suffered numerous facial injuries. Police say his life is not in danger.

The victim was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for examination and treatment.

An investigation has been opened.

