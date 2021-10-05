Traffic accidents caused by reckless driving and alcohol | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Traffic Department is investigating several traffic accidents that took place over the weekend. One driver and passenger were detained.

On Sunday, around 9:45pm, the police Central Dispatch was notified of an accident near the corner of Middle Region Road and Hilda B. Richardson Road. From the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of a gray Hyundai i10 attempted to overtake another car while a Hummer was approaching from the opposite direction. The two cars collided.

Officers noted that both the driver and co-occupant of the Hyundai i10 were under the influence of alcohol. Both were detained pending further investigation.

In the night from Sunday to Monday, around 3:00am, a scooter rider was seriously injured. Police were called to Welfare Road.

Coming from the traffic circle heading toward Simpson Bay, the man drove at such high speed that he lost control, struck the road divider and landed more than 100 metres farther up Welfare Road. He suffered a fractured collarbone and severe scrapes. He was tended to by paramedics and transported to St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment.

KPSM reinforces its warning to scooter and motorcycle riders to adhere to road rules and to take other road users into consideration.

“There is an increase in risky behavior by certain groups of road users, which is causing concern for the safety of the general public. Serious accidents keep occurring and due to their severity the results are often injuries or death of the rider or other road users,” KPSM stated.

Soirce: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/traffic-accidents-caused-by-reckless-driving-and-alcohol