Traffic Advisory for School Reopening on Monday, January 6, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the general public that, with the reopening of schools on Monday, January 6, 2025, significant traffic congestion is anticipated, particularly in and around the Cul-de-Sac Basin and other key areas. All road users are urged to exercise patience, caution, and courtesy during this period to ensure the safety and efficiency of traffic flow.

Operators of large school buses are kindly requested to avoid, as much as possible, the roads through Saunders and Betty Estate.

The narrow and sharp turns at intersections such as Gladiola Road, Lily Road, Flamboyant Road, Hibiscus Road, and Oleander Road in Saunders have historically caused challenges, particularly during peak hours. Avoiding these routes will greatly assist in reducing congestion and ensuring a smoother commute for all.

In addition, road users are advised to anticipate heavier-than-usual traffic in the St. Peters and South Reward areas due to the increased movement of students, parents, and school personnel. These areas are likely to experience significant delays, particularly during the early morning hours.

The KPSM encourages all road users to observe the following best practices to ease traffic flow:

· Leave home earlier than usual to account for potential delays.

· Pay close attention to school zones, pedestrian crossings, and students boarding or disembarking buses.

· Yield to other drivers where appropriate, and avoid aggressive driving behaviors.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Traffic-Advisory-for-School-Reopening-on-Monday,-January-6,-2025.aspx